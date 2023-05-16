IC confirms no Int’l Parade this year

Following three years of absence, the Macao International Parade will see another year of abeyance, president Leong Wai Man of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has disclosed.

On the sidelines of a recent event, the IC president was asked if this year would see the return of the parade. She replied the bureau was reviewing the event “in several directions” to identify the possibility of “improvement and accentuation.”

One of the areas of review was time, she added.

Previous parades were held in December, which is the handover commemoration month in Macau, meaning that there would be a multitude of events being held in the month. In addition to that, the IC president thought December was usually a cold month.

Despite the comment, she revealed that the event may be moved to the first or second quarter of the year, adding that the upcoming edition may be held in the first half of the coming year.

Another area of concerns is the route. The IC president confirmed that the bureau was working on a new route for the parade.

She hoped that the parade can be used to showcase more effectively the different aspects of Macau, such as the urban characteristics of Chinese and Western cultures. Apart from the old route that passed through the Ruins of St. Paul’s as well as the old city, there are still other places well worth experiencing, the IC president added.

She also said that the event will increase the number of participants, hoping to cooperate with integrated resorts. AL