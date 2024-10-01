IC confirms Rua de Felicidade pedestrian area optimization

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced that new measures for the Rua de Felicidade pedestrianization will be implemented in October.

The Rua de Felicidade pedestrianization plan has been on trial since Sept. 29, 2023, aimed at “improving business and residents’ lives in the area,” bureau president Deland Leong said, speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Ilha Verde library opening yesterday.

During this period, various activities, including markets and performances, have yielded positive results.

Leong said she has received feedback from merchants and residents alike.

After considering these opinions, she believes now is the appropriate time to review and further optimize the area’s pedestrian zone measures.

The latest scope of traffic optimization measures for this area are expected to be announced after the holiday, sometime in October.

Following the National Day celebrations, authorities will also repair facades, signboards and canopies for 10 cultural heritage buildings in the area.

Authorities will also further consider and evaluate other measures to attract tourists and encourage short-term spending.

The IC announced that numerous venues will host performances, while markets and casual dining experiences will be featured at the ongoing National Day Golden Week.

Leong further revealed that Inner Harbor Piers 23 and 25 will undergo reinforcement work to facilitate Melco Resort’s Inner Harbor project. By the first quarter of 2025, Melco is expected to be in a position to commence its terminal revitalization project, aiming to enhance visitor flow and support surrounding areas.

The government is also developing a rental plan for outdoor performance venues, with the first event scheduled to launch by the end of this year or early next year. Specific rental regulations are expected to be announced soon. Nadia Shaw