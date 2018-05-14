IC pledges to strengthen communication with neighboring museums

As part of the celebrations for International Museum Day, 17 museums in the city co-organized the “2018 Macau International Museum Day Carnival” with the theme “The Mobile Museum – Taipa Houses x Taipa Story.”

Held yesterday at Taipa Houses, the museum booths hosted a variety of activities, including the exhibition of the works of the Photography Contest of the International Museum Day of Macau and an exhibition on “Evolution of the Wetland in Avenida da Praia, Taipa.”

There were Taipa virtual reality and augmented reality experience studios, and various activities including a DIY workshop on planting aquatic plants, “Tung Sin Tong Playmais Workshop,” “Workshop of Firecracker Key Holders,” “Reminiscing in Taipa – Sketching” for local children.

The carnival also held a talk on red wine and Macau being a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Meanwhile, the event conducted an ornithological observation session in the wetlands of the Taipa Houses and guided tours on the history and evolution of Taipa streets.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the carnival, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Mok Ian Ian, said that the event aims to strengthen exchanges and contacts between museums in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

Mok hoped the carnival will promote awareness of the city’s museums, pledging to improve its communication with the museums in the neighboring regions.

“We hope that the museum can be a platform for the people to be connected with each other,” said Mok.

According to Mok, the museums in the city are planning on further digitalization of contents and interactive art. LV

Sino-Portuguese festival in July

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is set to hold a festival in July, creating a platform for China and Portuguese-speaking countries – a festival that the Secretary of Culture and Social Affairs Alexis Tam wished to expand within two editions.

Mok Ian Ian, president of the IC, revealed that the festival will feature five activities including an arts performance, two different exhibitions, a themed festival and a cultural forum.

The president pledged that more details would be announced next month.

“The main vision is for China and Portuguese- speaking countries to come together and take advantage of creating cultural exchanges,” she said.

Meanwhile, the IC president said that the office will not have a public tender to hire new staff this year, following a controversial report by the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) which slammed the hiring practices at the IC.

“We have retained 20 employees from last year and their contracts will end in June. We have already made a lot of adjustments from last year and all departments are working smoothly now,” Mok explained.

