IC presents acclaimed play by Anton Chekhov

Chekhov’s theatrical classic “The Cherry Orchard” will be staged on April 4 and April 5 at the Macao Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced. The play will be directed by Tiago Rodrigues, an internationally acclaimed director currently leading the Avignon Festival, and will also feature Golden Globe winner Isabelle Huppert in the lead role. Originally premiering in 1904 as a portrayal of how different social classes responded to societal changes in Russia, Rodrigues’s reimagined version aims to draw an analogy with the current era.

