Iconic Portuguese bakery ‘Manteigaria’ to open in Macau

Manteigaria, the Portuguese bakery famous for its handmade pastéis de nata, will be opening a branch in Macau in the coming months, according to media outlet Macao News. The new bakery will be run by the Portugália group and located on the Macau peninsula, though the exact spot has not been revealed. Established in 2014, “Manteigaria” is known for its buttery casings and creamy custard fillings. At the moment the brand has 11 stores in Portugal. “We were definitely lacking representation of the real pastel de nata,” said Diogo Vieira of Portugália Group, noting that there will be no changes to the traditional recipes. Originally planning to open before expanding to Paris last year, Vieira said “Manteigaria” accelerated Macau plans due to the popularity of the egg tarts in France among Asian tourists.

Related