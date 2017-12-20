IC’s new president | Cecilia Tse highlights administration transparency

The new president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Cecilia Tse, took office yesterday, noting that one key element of her leadership will be the improvement of the IC’s administrative transparency. Tse was previously the vice-president at the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

“Give us some time. We will surely share with you [the public], regularly and frequently, details about our work regarding its progress and implementation,” declared Tse.

Before she was sworn in yesterday, Tse’s ability to serve as the leader of IC was questioned, due to her lack of experience working within the organization.

In response Tse said, “I understand that we all have different concerns. But I believe that all government departments have great protection measures towards Macau’s cultural specificities. […] Even though I worked in a different department, I also defend Macau’s cultural heritage.”

Tse added that she has participated in works related to the promotion of Macau’s cultural heritage.

“I disagree with the idea that just because [someone] has always been working in the IC, [that person] has an inclination toward cultural protection and a passion for culture.”

Regarding her work agenda, Tse noted that Lai Chi Vun’s cultural heritage evaluation has already begun. Her department will report the results to the public once the evaluation has been concluded.

“The evaluation is undergoing. It is being done in the same fashion as all of Macau’s previous evaluations,” explained Tse. However, she remarked that “no schedule can be announced” to the public at the present moment.

Tse disclosed yesterday that in 2018, a series of forums and exhibitions will be organized as measures to build Macau as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

When talking about the IC’s future recruitment, the cause of the recent post shuffle, Tse expects to simplify the administration.

“The number of IC’s employees is indeed not small. […] To assess whether we can have a bigger effect based on current human resources is a requirement I [have] assigned myself,” said Tse, who also noted that “after a review [of IC’s recruitment], I will make a report on the IC’s recruitment [methods].”

When asked about the candidates for vice president of the IC, Tse asked the public to give the IC more time to make the decision. She then noted that the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, has already confirmed that Leong Wai Man, head of the Department of Cultural Heritage of the IC, is one of the candidates.

Tse made a few remarks on Macau’s cultural heritage protection, saying “we will follow, as always, the instructions of the cultural heritage laws, and we will coordinate with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in order to perform well in terms of cultural heritage protection. There is a lot of work for us to do on how to establish a balance between cultural heritage protection and urban development.”

Share this: Tweet





