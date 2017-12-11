IFFAM | UK official expresses interest in boosting city’s creative sector

The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) of the British Consulate-General of Hong Kong has expressed its interest in boosting the city’s partnership with the UK on creating opportunities for the two regions’ creative sectors.

A total of 24 local young filmmakers have participated in the BFI Film Academy Project – a filmmaking training programme co-organized by IFFAM and the British Film Institute (BFI), an initiative of the second edition of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM).

The initiative produced two short films (both made with a low budget) under the guidance of BFI’s filmmaking professionals.

Along with the British Film Institute, Paul McComb, the director general of DIT, told the Times that the department aims to produce and foster local film industry professionals.

The bureau also intends to continually attract investors from Hong Kong and Macau as there is a significant market and appetite for innovation and for investing in design, creativity, and film in both regions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the “UK Night” – an event organized by DIT with the aim of showcasing the British film industry – McComb expressed that since the region has ambitions of expanding and diversifying its leisure and tourism sector, investment in films or shows should be carefully considered as a means to show the region to the world and hopefully encourage them to visit the region.

“The big priorities for the team and me is to make sure we make the most of that [investment] for the UK and for Macau,” said McComb.

“I’ll hopefully be talking to Secretary Alexis Tam later on and we’ll discuss this later, as a good area for Macau to consider its investment,” he continued.

The director general is positive on its continuous trade relationship with Macau and Hong Kong, adding that the UK has a lot more innovative firms to offer.

The director general also said that compared to many parts of the globe, Hong Kong is by far one of the easiest countries to trade with.

“For a lot of British companies, they are getting excited in bringing innovative technologies, different focus and designs,” he said.

Early next year, the UK department is set to hold its biggest festival, which will bring companies from the UK to Hong Kong, along with speakers from around the globe.

Also, during the “UK Night,” which was organized on Saturday, film screenings of “Journey’s End,” and “My Generation with the movies” were held and selected cast and crew were present. LV

Equipment failure at cinematheque passion



DUE TO equipment failure, the screening of the film “Rashomon” at Cinematheque Passion on Saturday – as part of the second IFFAM – did not proceed as scheduled. However, the IFFAM Organizing Committee announced that the equipment was restored yesterday morning and all public screenings at the theater will be resumed as scheduled. The new schedule of the film “Rashomon” will be announced at a later time. According to a statement, a few of the affected viewers have chosen to switch to other films in the IFFAM program; while the committee noted that those who still preferred to watch the film at a rescheduled time slot will be notified.

