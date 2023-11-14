IFTM concludes competition on innovation

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) concluded the third edition of its “Idea-cation 2023” which aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Macau. This year’s competition attracted 79 participants who were divided into six High School Category teams and 16 University (Open) Category teams. The competition focused on two themes: innovating Macau’s “1+4” diversification strategy, as well as revitalizing rural tourism in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Participants were required to propose innovative ideas to support the tourism industry, with the aim to boost the regional economy.

