IFTM to expand postgraduate program

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) will expand its portfolio of programs with the introduction of two postgraduate programs in events management. The two programs are planned for the 2024/2025 academic year and will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette. A statement from the IFTM stated the move was to respond to the “strong demand locally for highly-qualified professionals” in the field of events. IFTM’s School of Hospitality Management is launching a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in International Hospitality and Tourism Management (specialization in Events Management) and a Master of Science (MSc) in International Events Management.

Related