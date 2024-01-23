Ilha Verde winter shelter reopens

Cold weather has prompted the reopening of the Ilha Verde winter shelter, according to the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS).

The shelter, which offers lodging, blankets, meals and beverages to the needy, is located at Rua Leste da Ilha Verde, 34, Edficio do Bairro da Ilha Verde, E1.

A cold weather yellow warning from the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) at 6:50 a.m. yesterday prompted the reopening.

The SMG warned the weather “is expected to be cold in Macau continuously in the next couple of days. The minimum temperature will be 8°C or below.”

Temperatures will drop further today (Jan. 23) and tomorrow (Jan. 24) with the bureau warning the public, especially the elderly, children and persons with chronic illnesses, to dress warmly.

Homelessness concerns Caritas

Late last week the director of Caritas’ “Casa Corcel,” Ip Chi Leng, expressed concern over what she called “hidden cases of homeless people in Macau.”

She believes official statistics underreport homelessness in Macau because the homeless hide so they will not be reported to the authorities.

Ip’s comments came on the sidelines of last Friday’s 2023 Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit awards ceremony at the Macao Cultural Center, where she received the Medal for Community Service.

Established in 1994, “Casa Corcel” was Macau’s first homeless shelter.

In 2005, government reconstruction works transformed the building into a comfortable living environment for the homeless, with the building being renamed “Casa Corcel.”

Charitable organization Caritas Macau runs “Casa Corcel,” aiming to improve the living conditions of the homeless, to assist them to return to normal life and integrate into society and to develop the public’s understanding and acceptance of homelessness.