Inbound package tour visitors surge in 2024

Macau recorded a total of 2,103,000 inbound package tour visitors last year, while the number of hotel guests totaled 14,433,000.

According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), in 2024, there was a significant growth of 63.8% year-on-year in inbound package tour visitors, with visitors from mainland China increasing by 57.1%.

International visitors increased by 157%, reaching 204,000, with visitors from India (24,000) and the Republic of Korea (91,000) surging by 302.2% and 226.4%, respectively.

In addition, 583,000 Macau residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 39.1% year-on-year, and 215,000 residents traveled on package tours, up by 87% year-on-year.

Statistics also indicated an increase of 4.9% in hotel occupancy rates and 6.4% in the number of guests year-on-year.

146 hotel establishments offered accommodation at the end of last year, which was a slight rise of 4% year-on-year, though the total number of guest rooms dropped by 7.8%.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms grew by 4.9%, with respective growth of 6.1%, 3.1%, and 3% in 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star hotels.

International guests jumped by 57.4% year-on-year to a total of 1,108,000.

Guests from the Republic of Korea (321,000) leapt by 100.8%, and those from Malaysia (87,000), Japan (81,000), India (73,000), and Singapore (68,000) showed increases of 53.4%, 49.1%, 97.2%, and 24.1%, respectively.

Last December, there were 189,000 inbound package tour visitors, with visitors from mainland China (163,000) up by 9.5% year-on-year.

Visitors from the Republic of Korea (11,000) and Thailand (3,000) significantly increased by 86.5% and 83.4%, respectively, bringing a surge of 50% in international visitors.

There was also an increase in Macau residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies and the number of residents traveling on package tours that month, increasing by 10.4% and 4.8%, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of hotel guest rooms increased by 4.2% last December; however, the total number of guests decreased by 9.6%, and the average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.

