Indonesian Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr in town

Some one hundred Indonesian Muslims in the city have celebrated Eidal-Fitr at the Macau Mosque and Cemetery, with an Eid prayer and following its tradition of asking and receiving forgiveness from one another.

Popularly known among Indonesians as “Lebaran,” the tradition marks the end of Ramadan, making it one of the country’s most important holidays.

In Macau, Indonesian Muslims are served by a few Indonesian Islamic migrant organizations, such as Majlis Taklim and Halimah, in addition to the city’s only mosque in the Nossa Senhora de Fatima district.

Kumbang Toh! News, Macau’s Indonesian radio talk show and news program, also celebrated the Lebaran festival, holding a “Lebaran Special” on its Sunday show with guests including Indah Ponco and Amalia from Majlis Taklim, Vitri Esposito from trio Devita, one of Indonesia’s female pop music groups in the 90s, as well as Aya Ibrahim, vocalist of Indonesian band Fatik.

Esposito, who has been a resident in Macau for a few years, told Kumbang Toh! News that this year’s festival was “merrier” because she invited her family members from Indonesia to celebrate the festival.

“It’s my second time [celebrating] Lebaran in Macau. The first time was a few years ago and I remember going to Macau Mosque and came back home alone right after […] I felt so lonely and sad that I decided to book a flight on that day and flew back to Indonesia the next day,” Esposito recalled.

During the radio show, the guests talked about their new year’s resolutions, as the festival is considered by many Indonesians to signal the start of a new year.

“I will get in touch with my family back home more often and I will try to finish my work here in Macau as soon as possible so that I can go back and be reunited with my family sooner,” said Ponco.

“Even though Indonesians come from different religious and cultural backgrounds, let’s continue to be united,” Esposito added.

There are currently some 4,900 Indonesian migrant workers in the SAR, the majority of which come from Indonesia’s western region.

Yet Indonesian community leaders noted that the number of undocumented Indonesians, including those working illegally in the city, may be up to a hundred.

