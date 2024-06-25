Influenza Cases Surge 32% in May

Influenza cases in the region jumped 32% month-over-month in May, according to the Health Bureau (SSM). SSM recorded 2,547 influenza cases; nearly double the 1,190 cases from May 2023. Enterovirus infections also tripled year-over-year, with 973 cases reported. Additionally, scarlet fever cases spiked from eight last May to 286 this May – a 3,475% increase. While COVID-19 related severe respiratory infections decreased 86.4% year-over-year, they rose 30.8% from April. The region also saw increases in tuberculosis, asymptomatic HIV, and one case each of: AIDS, Legionnaires’ disease, and imported dengue fever.

Related