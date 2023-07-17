Inner Harbour retailers brace for Typhoon Talim

Retailers along the Inner Harbour are bracing for the upcoming typhoon by installing tidal barriers, as severe Tropical Storm Talis approached about 290 kilometers south-southeast of Macau around 10:30 p.m. last night.

The probability of hoisting storm signal T8 between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. was “relatively high”, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) last night.

It is expected to move in the west-northwest direction, towards the west coast of Guangdong.

Under the influence of the outer rain band of Talim, showers and thunderstorms have become more frequent.

Winds are intensifying in Macau, and are expected to reach force 6 to 7.

According to the SMG forecast track last night, Talim will be about 200 kilometers south of Macau between the early hours of the morning and tomorrow.

This is the closest the storm is expected to be to Macau.

Since Tropical Storm Talis is expected to further strengthen into a typhoon, and may take a more northward path than expected, the associated zone of gale winds will cover the Pearl River Delta area for a period of time.

Under the joint effect of storm surges and astronomical tides, flooding may occur within the Inner Harbour area, with flooding levels between 0.4 to 0.8m on the early morning today or tomorrow respectively.

Air Macau announced that a total of 14 flights were canceled yesterday and today due to the typhoon. The canceled flights included routes to and from Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hanoi and Bangkok.

The Hong Kong Observatory, issued the No 8 typhoon warning signal at 12:40 a.m. today as Talim edged closer to the city.

