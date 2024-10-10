Innovation and entrepreneurship competition starts

The “2024 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition for Technology Enterprises from Brazil and Portugal” kicks off today at 9 a.m. at the Macau Science Center’s Convention Center. The event is organized by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) and, this year, promises to showcase groundbreaking technology and innovative projects.

A total of 64 teams submitted entries, with 17 finalists selected to present their ideas. With participants eager to demonstrate how their projects can impact global markets, the competition will include a live Q&A session featuring a panel of experts, including professional investors and university leaders, focusing on advancements in fields such as biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and agricultural technology.

This year’s theme includes pitches in the areas of integrated circuits, electronic components and devices, biotechnology, medical devices, big data, artificial intelligence, new materials, and new energy.

Since its inception in 2021, this competition has aimed to solidify Macau’s position as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. It serves as a platform for scientific exchange and collaboration, attracting top-tier projects to the Greater Bay Area.

The event also aligns with the objectives of the Centre for Science and Technology Cooperation and Exchange between these regions.

The competition also offers prizes to the best projects in over USD 65,000 (over MOP520,000).

Support for this initiative comes from various government entities across mainland China, as well as institutions in Brazil and Portugal, including Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU), the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Business Confederation. Nadia Shaw