International talent to be the focus of new phase in recruitment program

The third phase of the government’s talent recruitment program began accepting applications on December 2, with the Talent Development Committee announcing new scoring criteria aimed at attracting “international” talent.

This includes professionals from Portuguese-speaking countries, along with recognition for degrees from key universities in Portugal and Brazil, qualifications in traditional Chinese medicine, and international work experience.

According to the committee, a total of 854 individuals have been included in the “Recommended Selection List” during the first and second phases of the program.

These introduced talents have subsequently joined key industries in Macau, including academics from the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), gold medal athletes, and founders of listed companies relevant to critical sectors. The committee chair, Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai, noted that “phased results” have been achieved.

The CE emphasized in his speech that the third phase of the program will further enhance Macau’s competitiveness in attracting international talent.

To support this goal, two cross-departmental working groups have been established to proactively identify and invite international talent interested in developing their careers in Macau. Support will be provided to incoming talent to facilitate their integration and success.

Kong Chi Meng, secretary-general of the committee and director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, added that these working groups will coordinate talent recruitment with investment projects, assist talents in implementing their initiatives, and connect them with local business associations.

Phase III of the program will accept applications until December 1 next year. The committee indicated that the overall framework will remain largely consistent with the first two phases.

In conjunction with the launch of Phase III, the electronic application platform will be upgraded, application document requirements and guidelines will be standardized, and template examples will be provided to enhance transparency, allowing applicants to better understand the requirements.

Three briefing sessions are planned from December this year to February next year, along with promotional videos and graphic materials to introduce program requirements and key considerations to applicants.

