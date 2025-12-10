Sands China marks 10 years of local SME support with Supplier Excellence Awards

Sands China celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Local Small, Medium, and Micro Suppliers Support Programme yesterday at The Londoner Macao, marking a decade of support for local businesses.

The event also featured the 2025 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding suppliers, and included a networking session to encourage future collaboration between SMEs and company representatives.

Over 10 years, the programme has generated MOP119.4 billion in procurement, with 83% sourced locally, involving 4,700 SMEs.

A 10th-anniversary booklet was also unveiled at the event, showcasing success stories of local firms.

Sands China CEO Grant Chum said, “SMEs are a vital pillar of Macau’s economy. […] For more than 20 years, Sands China has remained committed to supporting the growth of local SMEs by […] prioritizing local procurement and sharing expertise to help them develop independently.”

Macao Chamber of Commerce president Ma Chi Ngai added that the partnership with Sands has created a “cooperative ecosystem of complementary strengths,” supporting SMEs in digital transformation, brand upgrading, and international expansion.

“Through a series of innovative support measures, including large-scale exhibition platforms, professional training, and technical guidance, we have built a comprehensive support system to help SMEs enhance their capabilities,” Ma said.

The Supplier Excellence Awards honored seven local companies in categories including innovation, quality management, and service excellence. 40 long-term partners received appreciation certificates, recognizing decades of collaboration with Sands China. LV

