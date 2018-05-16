Int’l infrastructure investment forum to be held in June

The 9th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) will open on June 7, the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute said yesterday.

The two-day annual event attracts professionals from infrastructure and construction companies, representatives from the political and academic sectors, as well as leaders from multilateral development entities and international financial institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the African Development Bank.

This year’s IIICF, with its theme ‘New Growth Drivers for Better Infrastructure and Closer Connectivity,’ includes two themed forums and 11 parallel forums focusing on new drivers of development, the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative, and social capital investment.

An array of business activities, such as project promotion and business matching, will also be held during the forum, including the release of the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index 2018, and the Annual Report on Development of the Belt and Road Construction.

The IIICF in 2017 was considered fruitful, as 24 commercial agreements, framework agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed.

