IPIM expects 50% increase in MICE next year, more diverse themes

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) expects 2024 to bring increasingly more varied MICE events to Macau, the president of IPIM, Vincent U said yesterday morning during his speech at the Sub-forum: Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Forum on MICE Tourism Economy.

According to U, the number of MICE events next year is expected to increase by approximately 50% to a total of 1,500.

The same official also noted that, continuing from this year, the type of industries involved in MICE events will be more diverse than in the past when most events were business and trade related.

U said that sports, performing arts, and other themes are expected to become more frequent in MICE events in Macau next year, noting that more emphasis will be placed on arts and culture.

The Sub-forum took place at the Galaxy International Convention Center in the presence of approximately 180 participants

This is the first time this kind of forum was held under the “one conference, three places” arrangement with events happening in Macau, Zhuhai, and Guangzhou. RM