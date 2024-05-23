IPIM sets up Macau-Hengqin Pavilion at the IMEX Frankfurt

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) set up the “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” at the “IMEX Frankfurt 2024”, which was held in Germany from May 14 to 16. During the event, IPIM and 10 local MICE companies, including convention and exhibition service providers and integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, held seven Macao-Hengqin MICE Environment Promotion seminars and facilitated over 280 business matching sessions. IMEX Frankfurt is one of the largest conference and incentive travel exhibitions in Europe, with exhibitors from across the MICE industry.

