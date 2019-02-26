Irene Lau confirmed for Forum Macau

According to an executive order published in the government’s Official Gazette yesterday, Irene Lau and António Lei will be the nominated representatives of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) in the Development Committee for the Commercial and Trade Cooperation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, part of the so-called Forum Macau.

Besides these two officials, the Chief Executive also nominated the Customs Service Director-General, Alex Vong, as a member of the same Committee.

In addition, the mandates of several incumbent representatives will be renewed.

They include Iao Man Leng, representing the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice; Ip Peng Kin, representing the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; José Tavares, representing the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Tai Kin Ip, representing the Economic Services; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, representing the Macao Government Tourism Office; as well as Mok Ian Ian from Cultural Affairs Bureau; Chan Sau San, from the Monetary Authority of Macau; Iong Kong Leong, representing the Financial Services Bureau; and the representative of the Tertiary Education Services Office, Sou Chio Fai.

Irene Lau had formerly been appointed to the post last October, replacing the former president of IPIM, Jackson Chang after he and Gloria Batalha Ung, a member of the executive committee of IPIM and deputy secretary-general of Forum Macau, were replaced following an investigation by the Commission Against Corruption.

Chang and Ung are being investigated for corruption in the case of the attribution and vetoing of residency applications based on investment schemes.

