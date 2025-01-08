Four-year timeline for Taipa Grande Tunnel construction begins in 2H

The Taipa Grande Tunnel, the project that will link Avenida de Wai Long to the Pac On area in Taipa, is expected to take about four years to complete. This announcement was made during the opening of bids received by the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) for the design and construction of the project, which will be completed in three phases.

The government received five bids for the tender, which included a pre-selection stage. The construction time for the five bids varies between 1,048 and 1,049 working days, roughly equivalent to four years.

The proposal with the highest price was MOP1.11 billion, while the lowest bid proposed a sum of MOP790 million.

At the bids opening, officials from DSOP told the media that construction is expected to begin in the second half of this year (2H).

The first phase of the project will include the construction of the tunnel section and access roads on both sides.

The tunnel will be approximately 600 meters long, with a two-way, four-lane road, while the access roads will span 400 meters on the south side (Wai Long) and about 160 meters on the north side (Pac On).

The bureau has stated that the tunnel will facilitate travel between the Peninsula and Cotai (via the Macau Bridge) and is also expected to ease traffic congestion in the Pac On area (near the Taipa Ferry Terminal and Airport) and Cotai.

Currently, these areas experience frequent stops due to traffic lights, particularly at the Airport roundabout.

The next phases of the project will involve connecting the northern section of the tunnel’s access roads directly to the Macau Bridge.

However, DSOP noted that this phase has not yet been budgeted, nor does it have a concrete timeline for execution.