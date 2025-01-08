Flu consultations surge by 53% at Kiang Wu

Kiang Wu Hospital has reported a significant increase in flu-related consultations at its emergency department, with visits rising by 53% last week compared to the previous week. The surge in cases is attributed to influenza A, which accounts for 94% of infections, while influenza B makes up the remaining 6%.

According to the hospital, the rise in flu cases comes as influenza-like symptoms were reported in 20% of outpatient visits and 48% of emergency department consultations during the past two weeks, up from 15% and 38%, respectively, earlier in December. The hospital’s emergency department saw an average of 520 visits per day in the past two weeks, with the number jumping to around 610 visits during the holidays.

Health authorities have said in a press conference earlier this week that Macau has entered the peak period of influenza, with the number of consultations for the illness increasing significantly in recent weeks.

Last week, the number of influenza consultations among adults and children increased by 39% and 23% week-on-week at the public hospital, respectively.

Authorities expect the influenza virus to remain active in the next few weeks, and different influenza viruses may circulate alternately.

Also, the average daily number of consultations at Conde de S. Januário has continued to rise since late last month, with the average follow-up time reaching 71 minutes.

The hospital has used 800 consultations as a warning line, and it has seen numbers consistently exceed this threshold.

Manpower and hospital beds have been allocated according to the situation, and authorities urged patients with mild symptoms to make use of community medical facilities to reduce the burden on hospitals.