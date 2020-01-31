Italy: two confirmed coronavirus cases, Macau tourist tested negative

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said two coronavirus patients are currently in isolation in a Rome hospital and moved to cancel flights to and from China.

The two Chinese tourists have been under observation since Wednesday, Conte said in a press conference in Rome, adding that there is no reason to panic and that the country is well prepared to cope with the emergency.

The announcement comes at the end of a tense day that saw about 7,000 people blocked on a cruise ship in Civitavecchia, near Rome, after a passenger from Macau reported fever and respiratory problems. The passenger eventually tested negative to coronavirus and holidaymakers were allowed to disembark late Thursday.

Conte said Italy’s cabinet will meet today (Friday) to discuss further steps to tackle the crisis.