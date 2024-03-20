ITTF World Cup to put Macau on the map of world sports

The Macao International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Singles World Cup will put Macau on the map of world sports, organizers said at yesterday’s press conference that launched the event taking place next month.

Representing the title sponsor of the event, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), the company director Philip Cheng noted the event as marking “a glamorous addition to Macau’s growing portfolio of international sports events” and the possibility of being a “significant driver for the city’s sports industry.”

Cheng also noted this as the first time that GEG will host a top-tier international table tennis event, putting to good use the Galaxy Arena, a recent addition to GEG’s non-gaming venues.

Cheng expressed the hope that the hosting of this event will significantly contribute to further promoting Macau as a “City of Sports” to the world.

Dubbed as a “powerhouse in the world of table tennis” by the Deputy Secretary General of the ITTF, Mounir Bessah, Macau has a chance to prove itself in the week-long event that will have a total of 96 elite players (48 in each gender group).

The competition

Each gender group, including a total of 48 players, will earn coveted spots in the Singles World Cup lineup. 44 of these players will qualify through the Continental Cups or World Ranking, with up to two host association players receiving nominations.

Member Associations can enter up to four players each, excluding the reigning World Champion and U19 World Champion, who secure automatic qualification.

The tournament is comprised of two stages with the first including players divided into 16 groups of three engaging round-robin battles.

The top-ranked players will head each group while the rest are drawn in using a modified snake system. To keep the competition fair, players from the same association are pitted against different groups, and matches will be comprised of four games (results 4-0, 3-1, or 2-2).

By securing the top spot of the group, players will then advance to the knockout draw of Stage 2. From then on it is every player for themselves in elimination matches to the best of seven games until the finals.

Tickets go on sale this Friday

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday (March 22) through several online platforms as well as the regular Macau Ticketing Network.

Among the novelties in particular is the inclusion of ticket selling through Macau’s mCoin platform (mPay).

Other platforms include Cityline Ticketing, Guangxing Chuanxun Macau store, Damai application, and mini program, or the on-site ticket booth during the event.

Tickets have a minimum price of MOP100 and a maximum of MOP1,200 depending on the seating area and stage of the event. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per session. Children below 1.20m in height can enter when accompanied by an adult without paying a ticket but they cannot take extra seats.

Macau Student Card holders and residents over the age of 65 enjoy a 20% discount when acquiring tickets but these need to be bought in person at Kong Seng outlets and for the matches held between Apr. 15 and 19 only.

Stage 1 matches are divided into two sessions per day between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. For the knockout matches (Apr. 18 and 19) the first session starts at 11 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m.

Semi-finals will be held on Apr. 20 starting at 6 p.m. and finals on Apr. 21 from 7:30 p.m.