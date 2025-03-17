Soho residence receives occupancy permit after lengthy delay

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) has approved the issuance of an occupancy permit for the Soho Residence building, more than a decade after construction began.

The project faced significant delays due to its association with the Sin Fong Garden controversy. Soho Residence, a 27-story luxury development with 126 units, is located next to Sin Fong Garden—a building that was rebuilt after severe structural issues were discovered in 2012, forcing the evacuation of over 200 residents.

In addition to concerns over poor-quality concrete in Sin Fong Garden, Macau’s courts ruled that the company behind Soho Residence was also responsible for the structural damage to the neighboring building.

In a statement released on Saturday, the DSSCU confirmed that the occupancy permit would be granted to the contractor by Tuesday, allowing for the sale of units in the development.

While construction was completed in August 2024, an inspection revealed structural deficiencies, which have only recently been addressed, according to the bureau.

The DSSCU emphasized the importance of the final inspection stage in the building process, stating that “all completed works must undergo inspection to ensure compliance with the approved project, thereby protecting the rights and interests of residents and consumers.”

The bureau also highlighted that the contractor was required to follow recommendations from public services to rectify any deficiencies promptly in order to secure the occupancy permit. LV