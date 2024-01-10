JLL: Opening of new shopping center to boost ‘sluggish retail market’

Over 80% of the retail floor space at the YOHO Resorts World Shopping Centre has been claimed by numerous international brands, according to data provided by realtor JLL.

The five-story, 400,000 square feet YOHO Resorts World Shopping Centre is scheduled for its grand opening on Jan. 26, offering amenities including restaurants, bars, a cinema, supermarkets, and entertainment center.

JLL – the leasing agent –

sees this opening as a positive sign for the presently sluggish retail market in Macau. The center’s opening, combined with the resurgence of Macau’s tourism and gaming industry, is expected to further attract regional tourists to the city.

Oliver Tong, general manager of JLL in Macau and Zhuhai, stated, “The full reopening of the mainland and Macau borders, alongside the significant rebound in mainland visitors to Macau, is expected to drive foot traffic and sales at YOHO Resorts World Shopping Centre.”

“Currently, near 90% of its floor space has been leased to tenants, including several world-renowned retail brands and many lease applications from well-known international fashion, jewelry and watch brands – indicating confidence in the shopping center and its development prospects,” Tong added. LV