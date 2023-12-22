Jockey Club an ‘insult to our intelligence,’ Anima president says

The Macau Jockey Club has lost its purpose and reason for existence, the president of the animal rights protection group Anima Macau, Zoe Tang, told the Times in an exclusive interview.

The animal welfare protection activist also believes the persistence of horse racing is due to other interests with which successive governments have been colluding.

“Anima hopes the government will terminate this contract with the [Macau] Jockey Club because it does not make any sense, especially at this stage of Macau’s life.”

In 2018 and despite the Jockey Club’s non-compliance, the government extended its concession contract without a public tender for another 24.5 years. Since 1978, the Jockey Club has held nine concessions in that area [in Taipa].

Importantly, during these nine contractual renewals or amendments, almost all focused on financial aspects. There were three dispatches from the Secretary for Transports and Public Works that detached from the concession three land parcels for interests close to the concessionaire.

“This happened first in December 1997, and then again in March 1998, and finally a third time in April 1998,” Tang explained, noting that is clear through the revision of the accounts of the Jockey Club that the activity is not sustainable anymore and only other interests are supporting it.

“What did [this company] generate during the last concession? A debt, that is said to be about MOP150 million. This was a debt directly to the government related to unpaid financial obligations but they were authorized to continue and to generate an overall debt of MOP1.3 billion, accumulated losses of MOP4.1 billion, and a negative net situation of MOP1.1 billion, all rounded figures,” she remarked.

“The Jockey Club’s revenues plummeted from MOP517 million in 2017 to MOP504 million in 2018 and, at the end of 2022, were only MOP193 million! The Jockey Club is an insult to our intelligence!” she concluded.

For many years Anima has been calling for the Jockey Club’s closure as has been done to the Canidrome for similar reasons.

Reduced donations cause budget issues

The president of the association, which has operated for two decades, has told the Times the significant reduction in donations from the gaming concessionaires is causing problems for Anima’s annual budget, short MOP1.5 million short for this year.

“As our budget for 2023 is MOP8.5 million, we still need to find approximately 1.5 million for this year. We have been unable to pay some food suppliers, veterinary clinics, and even some of our staff wages for two months. Macau Foundation has continued to support Anima with MOP5 million for this year, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GEG Charitable Foundation), Sands China Ltd (Macau), Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Macau) & MGM China Holdings Limited (Macau) have donated MOP80,000 (each) as well,” Tang explained.

“From 2021, the casino [-related] donations to Anima have dropped from [MOP]400,000 or 300,000 [depending on the company] to MOP80,000 each. We understand that the economy in Macau has experienced a decline in the past few years, and it hasn’t been easy for all industries. We hope that the economy will improve in the future and that this will also lead to an increase in donations.”

With fewer resources, Tang said the institution focuses on the more severe and pressing cases of animals at risk, injured and sick.

“We have around 400 dogs now living at the Dogs’ Shelter and about 300 cats at Cats’ Paradise. These numbers have remained unchanged for a long time, as following an adoption, another animal in need is rescued.”

“We also regularly take the initiative to rescue cats or dogs captured by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) or abandoned by their owners at the Municipal Kennel.”

“Most of the stray animals Anima rescues are in critical health conditions and must be immediately sent to private clinics for treatment. After hospitalization, when the situation becomes stable, Anima welcomes the animal into its shelters to continue the treatment.”

“Additionally, we are also following up with over 500 dogs and cats living in the streets or construction sites under our ‘Special Protection Program’ that supports them through food, sterilization surgeries and medicine,” the Anima Macau president concluded.