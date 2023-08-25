Jockey Club future unclear amid approval for new season

Although the Macau Jockey Club (MJC) has had its new season approved, its future remains foggy, an insider told the Times.

The insider requested to retain anonymity, as they were not officially permitted to discuss the matter with the press.

The insider started the interview by questioning “how long can this season go,” considering the fact that 30 horses were set to arrive in Macau and start quarantine on Jul. 26. However, it was later revealed that “no import permit was issued for the horses,” the insider said.

They estimated that this season may only have four races a month and that the season may be forced to conclude by December due to myriad causes.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has been contacted for verification of the speculated closure of the MJC. No reply has been received as of press time.

On the other hand, the insider said that the MJC was told that its gambling license was under review. Speculations went to the MJC’s failure to fulfil its pledges to diversify its products at the time of license renewal back in 2018. According to the contract, the MJC was set to develop a new commercial area with restaurants, two hotel towers, two serviced apartments, a theme park, a tennis court and an equestrian school. Some of these projects should be concluded in 2024, with the rest in 2026.

Easily viewed from the LRT Olympic Station and the Macau Roosevelt hotel, the MJC court has no ongoing construction.

Should there be an abrupt closure, the insider worries that existing horses may have nowhere to go. They explained that in Singapore, owners are given a whole year to relocate their horses.

A few animal welfare and environmental protection icons have been contacted for comments, but declined making any due to the lack of information and understanding on the matter as of press time.

In 2018, there was a saga concerning the greyhounds at the former Canidrome of Macau, as it ceased operations. It was worried that the greyhounds would be abandoned without care, as adoption initiatives were not started soon after the announcement of the closure of the ground. The government had actually given its then operator – same as the MJC’s current operator, lawmaker Angela Leong, a year and seven months to resolve the situation.

Ultimately, the saga only concluded after interventions from several animal welfare groups.