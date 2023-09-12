Jockey Club new season commences Sept. 29, ends speculation of operator uncertainty

The Macau government has approved Macau Jockey Club’s (MJC) 2023-24 season, ending speculations that the firm has failed to satisfactorily upgrade facilities as it pledged back in 2018.

On the operator’s website on Friday, the calendar shows that the starting season will commence on September 29 and will conclude August 31.

Night races will also resume from January.

However, the number of horses set to race remains unknown.

This troubling situation has emerged against a backdrop of significant challenges facing the industry, including a dramatic decline in the number of horses, dwindling race frequencies and financial losses.

According to reports from the Asian Racing Report, Macau’s horse population has plummeted from a peak of 1,200 two decades ago to a mere 220.

This sharp reduction raises questions about the sustainability of horse racing in the region.

Late last month, an insider told the Times that the MJC has had its new season approved.

However, it remains a question as to how long the season can last, considering that 30 horses were set to arrive in Macau and commence quarantine on Jul. 26. However, it was later revealed that “no import permit was issued for the horses,” the insider said.

Observers estimate that this season may only have four races a month and that the season may be forced to conclude by December due to myriad causes. Staff Reporter