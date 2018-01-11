Joint conference | Macau, Guangdong sign eight agreements to foster cooperation

Macau and Guangdong yesterday signed a total of eight agreements to diversify existing cooperation between the regions. The new agreements cover topics including food safety, protection of intellectual property, energy efficiency, and environmental protection.

The agreements were endorsed during the annual Guangdong- Macau Cooperation Joint Conference, held in Guangzhou Prefecture, Guangdong Province.

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, and the Governor of Guangdong, Ma Xingrui, led respective governmental delegations at the meeting. During the event, they reviewed last year’s achievements regarding cooperation and debated further cooperation opportunities.

During 2018, Guangdong and Macau have pledged to press ahead with further cooperation by enforcing measures like “taking a major role jointly in the planning and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area” and reinforcing cooperation with respect to livelihood issues, including optimization of facilities at checkpoints and other cross-boundary infrastructure.

Delivering a keynote speech at the conference, Chui Sai On said that the existing achievements of past Guangdong-Macau cooperation “have not only shown the strength of a cooperation strategy focused on complementing the respective advantages of Guangdong and Macau, but have also created fresh opportunities for reciprocal benefit.”

