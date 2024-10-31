Kai Fong meets PSP to address jaywalking ‘blackspots’

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Macau General Union of Neighborhood Associations (Kai Fong) met yesterday to analyze several jaywalking “blackspots.”

The meeting comes after several media reports noted the ineffective measures the police and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) have implemented to stop jaywalking in locations such as the Rua de Ferreira do Amaral in Central Macau.

At the meeting, Kai Fong called on the PSP to enforce stricter measures at the stop to prevent jaywalking, which has caused several accidents, as previously reported by the Times.

The meeting occurred on the same day the PSP released its latest report, which noted a spike in jaywalking offenses in the first nine months of this year.

According to PSP, 6,173 fines have been issued for jaywalking from January to September, an increase of 2.3 compared with the same period last year.

The PSP issued 5,273 jaywalking fines in 2023.

The figure for the first three quarters of this year is an average of 23 fines per day.

In January, when the PSP increased its focus on jaywalking, the offence accounted for an average of 57 fines per day.

The PSP report said jaywalking fines alone have raised about MOP1.85 million for the government’s purse over the same period.

In September alone, the PSP issued 291 jaywalking fines, with additional data on traffic accidents noting there were 38 accidents involving pedestrians.

In total, the police detected over 52,000 road traffic violations last month, a decrease of 6.9% month-on-month, yielding some MOP14.62 million.

Most of the infractions (around 45,000) were related to illegal parking.

In the same month, the PSP found taxi drivers committed 61 offences, including 14 cases of refusing to provide transportation, and four cases of overcharging.

The PSP also recorded 13 cases of private vehicles providing illegal transport services.