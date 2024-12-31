Kindergarten registration to open Jan. 6

The central registration for children entering kindergarten for the first time in the 2025/2026 school year will take place from January 6 to 16, 2025, officials announced yesterday.

According to Choi Man Chi, director of the Youth Department’s School Sports and Youth Activities Division in DSEDJ, despite the fact that the declining birth rate is a global issue, Macau has sufficient places to ensure that all children have access to education.

Under the registration measures, parents of children born between 2020 and 2022 who will be enrolling in early childhood education for the first time in Sept. 2025 must register centrally from Jan. 6 to 16, 2025. They can then check online for their child’s interview time from February 19-21 and attend the interview from March 1 to 25.

“Our target is Dec. 31, 2025” said Ka Si In, director of Primary and Early Childhood Education. “To put it simply, they are Macau residents who were born between 2020 and 2022 and are enrolling in early childhood education in Macau for the first time.”

After the admission list is announced from Apr. 7 to 9, parents must confirm their child’s enrollment online. From Apr. 11 to 14, they can then go to the school and use a QR code to complete the registration procedures.

“The entire measure will involve two codes. One is called the interview QR code, and the other is the day school QR code,” Ka explained. “The two codes will be slightly different in color, allowing parents to easily distinguish between the interview and enrollment processes.”

“If parents want to apply for a school in Hengqin, they can register through our central registration website or register on the MacaoOne app,” Choi said.

The new system aims to simplify the enrollment process for parents. “The school has been actively cooperating with the new schedule and relevant guidelines to ensure that the enrollment process is smooth and orderly each year, making it easier for parents to prepare, attend interviews, and confirm their children’s registration,” Choi said.

In the 2025-26 school year, an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 children will be eligible to enroll in the first grade of early childhood education across 65 schools in Macau. “There are sufficient places to ensure that all children in Macau have access to education,” Choi concluded. Victoria Chan