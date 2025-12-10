Kipchirchir breaks men’s marathon record, Senay wins women’s race

In a weekend full of sports events in Macau, Victor Kipchirchir from Kenya won the men’s marathon with a new race record of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 27 seconds. Kipchirchir finished ahead of John Hakizimana from Rwanda and Barecha Tolosa Geleto from Ethiopia.

In the women’s race, Ethiopian athletes dominated, with Mastewal Birhanu Senay winning in 2:31:37, ahead of compatriots Selam Fente Gebre and Kolole Mekashu Tefera.

In the local athlete category, the top three in the men’s marathon were Fong Ieng Wai, Lam Weng Hang, and Lo Sik Kin, while the top three local athletes in the women’s marathon were Wu Yangyang, Chio Tong Tong, and Xu Zhonghuang. Fong finished in 19th place overall with a time of 2:40:56, which is 31 minutes and 29 seconds slower than the winner, while Wu finished in 13th place overall with a time of 3:11:31, nearly 40 minutes behind the leader.

In the half-marathon distance, Kenyans Martin Njenga and Lucy Ndambuki won the men’s and women’s races, respectively.

Njenga crossed the line of the 21.1km in 1 hour, 3 minutes, and 5 seconds, while Ndambuki did a personal best of 1 hour, 12 minutes, and 36 seconds. The best Macau athletes in the distance were Wong Chin Wa (9th – 1:12:47) in the men’s and Hoi Long (7th – 1:26:05) in the women’s.

International Kart Grand Prix

In a completely different event, but also taking place last weekend, several local racers took top honors at the first weekend of the 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix.

In the Sands Cup, Ho On Iao took the win, while in the Automobile General Association of Macao-China (AAMC) Cup, Eli Gerathy was the winner. Cheong Man Hei, also from Macau, stepped up to the highest step of the podium in the KZ Open Class, while in the KZ One-Make Class, Junio Pereira took the win.

In the ROK Classes, Mason Kwong (Hong Kong) took the win in the Mini ROKs, while in the ROK Junior class, Bruno Fu (USA) got the top spot. Enoch Mi (China) won the ROK Senior, while Roy Tang (Singapore) won in the ROK Expert Class. The competition, organized by the AAMC, will continue this weekend with the IAME Asia Finals.

Women’s League enters decisive stage

The first-ever Macau Football League Women’s Division is entering this week its decisive stage. After another round of matches last weekend, the Artilheiros team continues to lead the classification with seven points, the same as ADRAM but benefiting from a more favorable goal average (+12).

Tomorrow (Dec. 11), the league reaches its decisive stage with the game between the two top teams. The match is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. at Lin Fong Stadium. In the event of a victory, any team will have a clear path to the championship.

In the same stadium but at 9 p.m., Hong Fong will face Sporting.

