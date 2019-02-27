Kitesurfer cross delta trip postponed

Yesterday’s anticipated kitesurfer crossing of the Pearl River Delta, starting at Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau Beach and arriving at Ha Sac Beach in Coloane, was postponed by organizers due to bureaucratic problems. According to what the Times could ascertain from kitesurfer Hillian Siu, the problem was not related to the kitesurfing part of the adventure but, instead, with the clearance needed for the supporting boat. Siu told the Times that the group could not obtain clearance “early enough for me to catch the early wind,” an unfortunate event that organizers aim to correct soon. The sea-crossing adventure aims to raise awareness over the accumulation of plastic and garbage in the oceans and raise funds for an ocean-cleaning project.

Election affairs briefing in March

A briefing session regarding the 2019 Chief Executive election campaign will be held at the Macao Science Center on March 22, the Electoral Commission for the Chief Executive Election said yesterday. The session will be held between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and the briefing will be related to the election of the members of the Election Committee. The commission also met with the representatives from the Office for Personal Data Protection and representatives from the Public Security Police Force to discuss matters concerning data protection for the election.

Share this: Tweet



