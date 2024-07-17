Visitor numbers reach 16 million in first half of 2024

Macau’s tourism industry is showing strong signs of recovery in the first half of 2024, according to data from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Provisional data shows over 16.7 million visitor arrivals, a 43.6% increase from 2023. This reaches 82.5% of levels in 2019.

The impressive rebound is attributed to support measures by the Central Government that have helped MGTO to open new markets and strengthen Macau’s position as a tourism and leisure hub. International visitors significantly increased, with over 1.17 million, a 146.4% rise year-on-year, reaching 67.2% of 2019 levels. Package tour visitors surged to 928,000 in the first five months, a 230% increase.

The accommodation sector benefited, with the average hotel occupancy rate from January to May 2024 rising 7.7 percentage points to 84.3%, just 7.2 points lower than in 2019. Hotel guests increased 25% compared to 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 6%.

MGTO is leveraging Central Government support like increased Mainland visitor tax exemption limits and expanded visa policies to further boost development. MGTO actively promotes Macau internationally, completing six overseas street promotions in the first half of the year.

Macau will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a series of celebratory events planned for the second half of the year, including the 32nd International Fireworks Display Contest and “My Treats for You” campaign to attract more international visitors.

A recent report from the Asia Tourism Exchange Center (ATEC) suggests the tourism markets in Macau and Hong Kong are poised for a swift rebound in 2024. This anticipated recovery is driven by several key factors, including support from mainland authorities, a diverse array of cultural and tourism events, and a swift rebound in the aviation sector.

According to the report, mainland Chinese visitor arrivals to Macau are projected to recover to 91% of pre-pandemic levels this year, marking a notable 62.18% year-on-year increase.

This surge is largely credited to effective promotional campaigns, such as special travel offers on airfare, cross-border transport, accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets. Victoria Chan