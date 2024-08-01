Kong Chi to face retrial after appeal upheld

The Court of Final Appeal (TUI) has upheld an appeal by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, leading to a retrial of ex-assistant prosecutor general Kong Chi. It remains unclear whether the retrial will cover all original charges or focus solely on the secret society offence, for which he was previously acquitted, as cited in a TDM report.

Kong Chi received a 17-year prison sentence for various offences including corruption, abuse of office, and unjustified enrichment. He was acquitted of the secret society charge due to insufficient evidence.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office appealed in April, citing significant errors in the court’s case assessment. They argued for the conviction of all defendants on the secret society charge, as cited in the same report.

The retrial will also involve three other defendants, including lawyer Kuan Hoi Lon, who was previously acquitted of all charges. The prosecution has requested a minimum 10-year sentence for Hoi Lon.

For the secret society offence, the prosecution seeks an additional 12-year sentence for Kong Chi and six-year sentences for each of the other three defendants.