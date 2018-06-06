Labor | Many domestic workers still eye working in mainland China

Many domestic helpers in the city are being attracted to work in mainland China, despite its illegality, due to a promised higher monthly wage.

A former domestic helper in Macau who now illegally resides in Shanghai spoke to the Times, explaining how many of her compatriots prefer to work in mainland China despite not acquiring a legal stay permit.

The Filipino migrant, who declined to be identified, admitted to having been recruited by an agency in Macau to work in China’s biggest city.

According to her, she also has compatriots who are working in Shanghai who previously worked in the SAR.

“I prefer to work here. I think workers in Macau have more freedom than we do but here we have [a] reasonable monthly income,” she said.

The Filipino national lives with her employers and has four days off each month.

She further explained that their salaries can significantly increase after only residing in Shanghai for a year – an increase that is unlikely to be given in the MSAR.

“When you’re just new to Shanghai from Macau or the Philippines, the salary ranges from RMB5,000 to RMB6,500, depending on the agency,” she said.

“After a year, you can apply to other agencies and change employers where you can earn RMB7,500,” she added.

Shanghai began allowing foreign residents to hire domestic helpers from overseas in July 2015, but Chinese citizens were still banned from employing them.

Many Filipino domestic workers were pleased when William J. Lima, a top-level envoy to Beijing, recently announced that the two countries are expected to sign a landmark agreement by the end of this year, which would grant legal employment status to 300,000 workers.

However, many are still confused over the possible agreement, and many are willing to take the risk when failing to find an employer in the region.

According to the president of the Filipino Community Alliance of Macau (FilCAM), Hazel Mamanghon, workers eagerly accept an attractive offer from a fellow compatriot to work in the neighboring region.

“There are already many rumors about that issue and we also know that we have compatriots who are already working in China illegally. The problem is when their employers deceived them on their salaries, they cannot make complaints as they are also aware that what they did was illegal,” said Mamanghon.

“The offer is attractive, so even when it’s risky, they grab it. It’s also our fellow compatriots who offer them these jobs,” he added.

In a Filipino Facebook group “Bahay Kubo sa Macau,” which translates to “Nipa Hut in Macau,” a few members of the community post offers to hire their fellow nationals to work in the mainland, for which many are willing to “apply.”

Nedie Taberdo, chairperson of the Greens Philippines Migrant Workers Union (GPMWU), echoed that eagerness is likely due to the lower income given by employers in Macau.

“I also see posts on social media on people hiring domestic helpers to work in China and I see a lot of people who are interested. So how much more if the agreement has been signed and working there becomes legal,” she commented.

“Since there are ongoing talks with China, maybe they would provide better working and living conditions,” Taberdo added, noting the city’s absence of rights protection for its migrant workers – particularly domestic helpers.

Earlier this year, the Philippine Consulate General in Macau reminded Filipinos in the city that it is illegal to work and obtain employment in China as domestic workers and private tutors.

It reminded them to exercise caution in dealing with agents, individuals and recruitment agencies in Macau and in the Philippines who offer employment in the region.

In a reply to Times last week, in bid to remind the nationals of the illegality of work, Lilybeth Deapera, Philippine Consul General, said in a statement that the matter has also been discussed among members of the Filipino community leaders’ meetings.

“In cases where victims and/or relatives of victims approach the Philippine Consulate in Macau for assistance, they are referred to the proper consulate in China, which has jurisdiction over the territory where they were caught,” she said.

“In some instances, this Post learned of the particular cases from its counterparts,” the official added.

Share this: Tweet





