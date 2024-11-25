Lai Chi Vun shipyard reopens in December after renovations

The Lai Chi Vun shipyard in Coloane is set to reopen in December following extensive renovations, according to Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) director Deland Leong.

The site has been closed since July 1 for a major revitalization project aimed at enhancing the site’s facilities and amenities.

Originally reopened in mid-2023, the shipyard’s closure was necessary to carry out upgrades, including the addition of new family-friendly facilities and leisure options.

The IC director said the authorities are currently selecting an appropriate reopening date to coincide with a series of year-end activities.

Visitors can expect refreshed presentations highlighting the shipyard’s rich shipbuilding heritage alongside improved amenities.

The revitalization project, a collaboration between the government and Galaxy Entertainment Group, is set to extend beyond December. Future enhancements planned for 2026 include skate and scooter parks, cafés, bookstores, and an urban garden, with completion expected by the third quarter of that year.

Besides the shipyard renovations, Leong provided updates on the revitalization of Inner Harbour’s Piers No. 23 and 25.

Supported by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Leong said project is progressing well and is expected to be ready for cultural initiatives by early 2025.

The Lai Chi Vun Shipyards area was designated a cultural heritage site in 2018, and these renovations are part of efforts to preserve and enhance its historical significance while improving amenities for visitors. Nadia Shaw