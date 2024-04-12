Lam Lon Wai calls gov’t to strengthen prevention mechanisms to protect minors

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai called on the government’s security and education departments to be actively engaged in crime prevention education for local minors.

This comes as crime statistics in 2023 show that there were 36 cases of child sexual abuse, which is an increase when compared to both 2022 and 2019.

In 2019, only 11 child sexual abuse cases were reported.

In an interpellation to the government at the Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday, Lam highlighted that there is a need for the city to comprehensively safeguard schools and minors and provide an environment conducive to their healthy development.

Believing the number of cases in 2023 alarming, Lam hopes that the government will continue to boost the plan to establish new communication mechanisms and intelligence platforms in collaboration with the local police to combat the spread of underage pornography.

Despite ongoing emphasis by authorities, “there is still a need to reinforce minors’ self-protection abilities and awareness,” said the lawmaker.

“There should be collective efforts from all sectors of society to strengthen awareness and education, establish effective home-school cooperation mechanisms, and enhance protection capabilities,” he remarked. Staff Reporter