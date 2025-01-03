Lawmaker calls for comprehensive support amid birth rate decline

Macau’s birth rate has continued to decline in recent years, posing significant challenges to the region’s sustainable development.

According to the latest data, the number of babies born in Macau last year dropped by 3.2% to 3,603, a trend that has drawn concern from policymakers and community leaders.

Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng, chairman of the Women’s General Association, highlighted that the Year of the Dragon, which was expected to boost the birth rate, did not significantly influence residents’ willingness to have children. Wong emphasized that the long-term low birth rate will present severe challenges to Macau’s social sustainability.

In response to the declining birth rate, Wong suggested that Macau should learn from mainland China’s recent policies, which aim to accelerate the improvement of the childbirth support system and promote a more family-friendly social environment. Specifically, the concept of “cost-sharing” in terms of implementing various maternity leave arrangements could help support enterprises in adopting more family-friendly measures, an approach that Macau could potentially adopt.

Looking ahead, Wong called for the SAR government to take a more proactive and leading role in addressing the issue. She recommended the establishment of a comprehensive and systematic mechanism to encourage childbirth, including the integration of various policies related to marriage, childcare, and housing support. Wong also suggested the implementation of immediate administrative measures, such as providing bonuses and subsidies for parents with newborns and young children, as well as supporting businesses in offering additional family-friendly benefits.

As Macau addresses the declining birth rate, lawmakers highlight the need for a coordinated, multi-pronged approach involving the government, social enterprises, and businesses. Experts believe that creating a more child-friendly environment and implementing targeted policies and incentives is essential to tackling the issue effectively. Victoria Chan