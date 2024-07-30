Lawmaker Coutinho calls for stronger noise pollution controls

In a renewed push for environmental noise control, lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho has urged the government to act immediately on the growing issue of noise pollution in the city.

In his second interpolation on the subject, Coutinho has criticized the existing 2014 noise prevention law as “outdated and ineffective,” particularly in handling intermittent noise complaints.

Coutinho’s concerns center on the need for authorities to recognize the seriousness of the problem, which he said, “seriously affects residents’ quality of life – particularly the elderly, children, and shift workers, who depend on a quiet environment to rest and maintain their productivity.”

To this end, he has called for the government to hire acoustics professionals, acquire modern noise detection technology, and implement acoustic mapping in line with European Union guidelines.

The lawmaker’s requests come in response to a statement from the Environmental Protection Bureau director, Raymond Tam, who said there were no plans to review the current legislation.

Tam’s response, which did not directly address Coutinho’s specific proposals, has prompted the legislator to reiterate his call for more comprehensive solutions.

Coutinho has urged the government to provide the necessary resources and infrastructure to effectively manage noise pollution in the city.

“The Macau community awaits clear action from the government on this issue negatively impacting many citizens’ quality of life,” Coutinho said. Victoria Chan