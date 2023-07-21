Lawmakers concerned with time allowed to discuss new aviation bill

The lawmakers on the Third Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL) are concerned about the short time allowed for the discussion of the details of the new Civil Aviation law that enforces the new system of licenses in place of a concession.

In the meeting held yesterday morning, some expressed concerns over the fact that the three-year concession contract extension, granted to the current solo Macau-flag carrier Air Macau, is set to expire in early November this year.

While the new law established provisions noting that the new law can enter into force as soon as it is ready and bring the concession to a term, the lawmakers are concerned with the fact that there might not be enough time to approve the new law before the end of this contract, since the AL usually has its summer holidays between mid-August and mid-October.

The topic was mentioned by the Committee president, lawmaker Vong Hin Fai during the media briefing that followed the meeting. He said that lawmakers still have a series of questions they want to see clarified by the government, having listed those during the meeting for the purposes of submitting them to the government. RM