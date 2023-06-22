Lawmakers continue to call for more financial support measures

Several lawmakers, including Nick Lei, José Pereira Coutinho, and Song Pek Kei, addressed the plenary of the Legislative Assembly (AL) on Tuesday, calling for the continuation of financial support measures for the population, including the electronic consumption scheme as well as an increase in salary for civil servants.

The lawmakers say that the combined effects of the pandemic and the economic crisis it precipitated, increased inflation, an increase in the prices of essential goods and higher interest rates on mortgages and loans are leaving local families in a very difficult situation.

For this reason, and in light of the positive results achieved by casinos in the first five months of this year, the lawmakers call on the government to continue to help the population by issuing consumption cards and implementing other measures.

Pereira Coutinho went further in his request and called on the government to increase the salaries of civil servants. He said that this would not only help government workers to recover their purchasing power but would also serve as an incentive for the private sector to follow and lift wages.