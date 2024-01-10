Lawmakers doubt job matching sessions will resolve unemployment woes

Several lawmakers at the Legislative Assembly (AL) plenary expressed skepticism that the “job-matching sessions” model promoted by the government with the gaming concessionaires will be effective. Specifically, they assert that the existing model is saturated and unlikely to alleviate unemployment of residents any further.

This sentiment was expressed by several members at the plenary session yesterday afternoon in a debate that stemmed from an inquiry from lawmaker Song Pek Kei regarding the need to define human resources policies and balance business development needs.

While acknowledging that the job matching session promoted by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), particularly during the pandemic and immediately after, did successfully result in improvements to the employment rate of those who lost their jobs over the pandemic, lawmakers noted that some of those employed through the job matching model only remained in their roles for brief periods. The reasons for the rapid turnover are unknown and merit further analysis, lawmakers Ron Lam and Ella Lei noted. They also highlighted concerns about residents aged 25 to 34 with high academic qualifications.

Ella Lei noted that many of those laid off during the pandemic were people who had spent many years in their jobs, noting that such workers faced challenges adjusting to the new 1+4 development strategy.

She noted, “DSAL could give them a job post, but it is possible that it will not be suitable for the job seeker’s development and integration of the future development.”

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho added that a high number of fresh graduates from universities are forced to take low-paying jobs that pay a mere MOP9,000 per month merely to get their foot in the door. He noted that this hindered both their professional growth as well as Macau’s potential to benefit from their higher qualifications and expertise.

Song referenced a study by the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) that revealed disparities between managerial positions within the gaming concessionaires and government figures. The results reveal a discrepancy, with the MPU research finding less than 80% in contrast to the government’s stated rate of over 85%.

The same lawmaker noted insufficiencies in the workforce available for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as the median salary among residents is about MOP20,000.

“The SMEs cannot afford these wages,” she said, calling on the government to expedite overseas labor approvals to allow smaller enterprises to continue to operate.

Lawmaker Che Sai Wang observed that the local preference for jobs in gaming concessionaires stemmed from the perceived stability and benefits of the sector, stating that within the population, there is “little trust in [the stability] the other industries and the benefits are far lower.”

He highlighted a need to stabilize salaries and standardize benefits. In order to achieve this, the government must stabilize prices as well as manage inflation.

In response to these discussion points, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong highlighted the work done by DSAL to assist local workers with obtaining job interviews and reemployment. He noted that there is very little the government could do to make jobs within SMEs more attractive to potential jobseekers than larger corporations.

In response to Song’s request for additional quotas and reduced requirements for overseas recruitment, the Secretary said, “There is a need to strike a balance.” He hinted that the government would take a cautious stance regarding hiring non-resident workers (TNR) for jobs other than cleaning, restaurant workers and maintenance workers, where Macau currently faces local labor shortages.

He also said that Macau is facing competition in the labor market to hire workers for these three areas, with eligible TNR workers electing not to come to Macau due to the few benefits afforded by companies.

Regarding issues with job matching services, the DSAL director, Wong Chi Hong, said that the idea was to increase hiring of local unemployed residents. For that, he said, “We were asking companies to hire workers first and train them second.”

Wong also highlighted ongoing efforts by DSAL to increase local employment, particularly among younger workers. In particular, two new internship programs will be launched shortly.

The programs include a three-month internship for a project in the technology and finance sector, and another in the pharmaceutical industry.