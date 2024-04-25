Lawrence Ho advocates multiple-entry permit scheme into Hengqin

Melco’s Lawrence Ho has advocated for a proposed plan that would allow multiple trips between Hengqin and Macau, noting that such a plan would greatly benefit the long-term growth of the gaming industry.

This comes as the local government proposed a multiple-entry visa scheme, which aims to cater to Chinese tour groups and facilitate multi-entry access between Macau and Hengqin within a specified timeframe.

Current regulations only allow for a single trip by mainland visitors to Macau via a visa, hindering lodging arrangements.

In an interview with local media, chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Ho, emphasized the potential advantages of commencing the multiple-entry visa scheme, stating that it would have a positive impact on the development of both Macau and Hengqin.

Ho also pointed out the significant difference in hotel room availability between Macau and Las Vegas, with Macau only having one-third of the hotel rooms found in the latter, highlighting the affordability of hotel accommodation in Hengqin compared to Macau.

“The only problem in Macau now is whether there are enough hotel rooms, and at the moment 90% of the hotel rooms are often full,” said Ho.

“The number of hotel rooms in Macau is only one-third of the number in Las Vegas. Hotel rooms in Hengqin are also cheaper than those in Macau, so if [mainland travelers] can make multiple round trips to Macau through Hengqin, it will be better for the development of Macau and Hengqin in the long run,” the executive added.

The proposal seeks to simplify accommodation procedures for tour group visitors, allowing them to explore Macau while staying in Hengqin hotels.

In the recent question and answer session at the Legislative Assembly, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng addressed the multiple-entry permit policy, noting that the scheme is primarily intended for mainland tour groups. The CE has disclosed that a comprehensive document outlining the specifics of the scheme is anticipated to be released soon.

During the first quarter of 2024, there was a substantial increase in visitor arrivals, reaching a total of 88.84 million, which is a 79.6% increase from the same period in the previous year.