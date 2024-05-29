Lawrence Ho increases stake in Melco International

Lawrence Ho, chairman and chief executive of Melco International Development Ltd, has increased his stake in the Hong Kong-listed company to 63.28%, up from 62.26% in early April, according to company data. The data shows that Ho increased his stake in Melco International through 31 transactions between April 8 and May 22. These transactions involved nearly 15.6 million shares, at an aggregate value of just under HKD90.71 million. The per-share price ranged from HKD5.00 to HKD6.77. During the same period, the executive also received an aggregate of nearly 1.37 million shares in Melco International, contributing to his 63.28% stake in the company.

Related