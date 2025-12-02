Legal issues hit over 200 units at Windsor Arch

Over 200 units at the Windsor Arch residential complex in Taipa are reportedly facing legal scrutiny, with some potentially subject to court-forfeiture proceedings.

The luxury housing estate is located across from the former Macau Jockey Club racecourse.

The legal issues appear to stem from alleged violations of building regulations, specifically regarding limits on how far structures can extend beyond permitted street lines.

As cited in a Macao Daily News report, documents – confirmed as authentic by property agents – show that around 265 flats, representing roughly 31% of Windsor Arch’s total 857 units, are involved in the dispute.

Property management records indicate that Windsor Arch consists of multiple 45-storey tower blocks, with units ranging from two- and three-bedroom apartments to duplexes and top-floor villas.

Most of the affected units remain under the developer, Star-River, although a portion has been sold to buyers who have not yet completed the formal deed transfer process, which confirms legal ownership.

Blocks one through four, still registered under the developer’s name, are the most affected, with up to 85% of their units reportedly under legal question. Lower-rise units in blocks five to seven have seen some completed sales, while several units in blocks eight to 10 remain unregistered by homebuyers.

Windsor Arch was previously linked to a high-profile public works corruption scandal involving former government officials Li Canfeng and Jaime Carion.

