Casino Landmark to close at year-end

Macau’s last remaining satellite casino, Casino Landmark, will cease operations at 11:59 p.m. on December 30, SJM Resorts S.A. announced yesterday.

This closure concludes the three-year government-mandated phase-out of satellite casinos following amendments to Macau’s Gaming Law in 2022.

SJM Resorts, the operator of Casino Landmark, explained in a press release that it “has consistently supported the Macao SAR Government’s policy direction in promoting the healthy, orderly, and sustainable development of the gaming sector.”

Regarding the concession property, the company confirmed that all gaming tables and machines at Casino Landmark will be redeployed to its other casinos to continue serving customers.

Meanwhile, customers with chips, deposits, or cash rebates left unredeemed after closure may arrange follow-up at SJM’s other properties from December 31 onward. SJM also pledged to honor all customer entitlements.

SJM said all employees at Casino Landmark “will remain employed and be reassigned to other casinos of the Company to undertake gaming-related roles according to operational needs.” Employees not directly employed by SJM at Landmark will be given priority in hiring within the Group, with support provided to facilitate their transition.

The Casino Landmark closure announcement follows the recent shutdown of Casino Fortuna on December 9 and the casino at Ponte 16 in November.

According to yesterday’s statement from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Directorate (DICJ), the closure of Casino Fortuna was conducted “in an orderly manner” with interdepartmental collaboration.

The DICJ also confirmed it will supervise the closure of Casino Landmark to ensure compliance with legal procedures. It added that it is coordinating with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to safeguard the 1,169 workers’ rights.

Macau was once home to 22 satellite casinos. However, under the provisions of Law 7/2022, out of the 11 remaining satellite casinos as of 2025, 10 have closed.

Among the closed casinos are Casino Grandview, Casino Legend Palace, Casino Fortuna, Casino Ponte 16, Casino Emperor Palace, Casino Kam Pek Paradise, and Casino Casa Real, all operated by SJM Resorts S.A. Additionally, Casino Grand Dragon, operated by Melco Resorts (Macau) S.A., and Casino Waldo, operated by Galaxy Casino S.A., have closed or have announced closures.

Going into 2026, only one satellite casino, L’Arc Casino, is expected to operate beyond the government-mandated deadline for closure, as it will become wholly acquired by SJM.

