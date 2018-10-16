Legislation on youth alcohol consumption being considered

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, says that he will consider laws and regulations on youth alcohol consumption.

On Sunday, the secretary noted that Macau currently lacks laws and regulations regarding young people’s drinking activities.

Tam claimed that he would bring up the issue in next year’s policy address within his secretariat. In addition, he will consider establishing laws to regulate youth alcoholism. The secretary also commented that youth must not become alcoholics.

At present, there is no specific restriction on sales of alcoholic beverages to young people in Macau.

Although there is restricted entry for minors into karaoke bars, pubs and similar venues, anyone can buy alcoholic beverages from supermarkets and convenience stores.

According to some surveys, on average, Macau minors start drinking alcohol when they are around 15 years old. Many of them (41 percent) started drinking alcohol at or before the age of 15.

In view of this, some are of the opinion that the government should legislate the sale of alcoholic beverages to young people in order to reduce the harm alcohol poses to minors.

